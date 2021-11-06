Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.46. The stock had a trading volume of 385,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,128. Gartner has a one year low of $144.37 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.