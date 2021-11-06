Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $363.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $341.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.86.

IT opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average of $271.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 12-month low of $144.37 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

