GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. 147,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

