GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.40. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

