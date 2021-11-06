Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 436.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.74 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

