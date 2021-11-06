Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $560.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $520.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $442.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 698.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.