General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

