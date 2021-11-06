Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,646 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Liquidity Services worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $2,341,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

