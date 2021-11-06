Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 69,561 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

