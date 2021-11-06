Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day moving average of $266.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

