Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BTRS worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.