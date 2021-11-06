Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

ALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

