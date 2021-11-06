GeoWealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

