GeoWealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

