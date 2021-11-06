GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

