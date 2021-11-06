GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $825,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.