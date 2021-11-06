GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $825,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

