GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 739.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.