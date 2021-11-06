GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.92.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$27.82 and a 52-week high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

