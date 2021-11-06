Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI opened at C$23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.