Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.