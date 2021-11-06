Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.900-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.12 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.32 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

