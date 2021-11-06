Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $24.39. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $163,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.