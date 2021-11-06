GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $128,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

