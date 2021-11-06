Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 96 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.