Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 7,002 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The New York Times by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

