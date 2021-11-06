Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $673,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

