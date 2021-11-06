Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

