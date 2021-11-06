Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 251 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

