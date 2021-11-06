Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 62.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.