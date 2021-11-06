Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

