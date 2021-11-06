Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.