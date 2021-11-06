Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

