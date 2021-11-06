Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

GSAT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.