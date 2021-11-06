Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

