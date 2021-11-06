GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.