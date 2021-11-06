GNY (GNY) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, GNY has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $200,417.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

