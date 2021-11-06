Gold Poker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $19,263.76 and approximately $23.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00083647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00103228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.27 or 0.07303615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.18 or 0.99708218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.