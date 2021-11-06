Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 184,925 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

