Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,155 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $224.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

