Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Kirby worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirby by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $58.87 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

