Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,346 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NYSE:DCO opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

