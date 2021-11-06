Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 621,399 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

