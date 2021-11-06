Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $773,656.04 and $606.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 275,037,278 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

