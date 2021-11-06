Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 41.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.