Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Graco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 41.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

