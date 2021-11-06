Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $15.96 on Friday, hitting $607.52. 16,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham has a 1-year low of $422.84 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.49 and its 200 day moving average is $630.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

