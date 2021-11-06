Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $653.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.48 and a 1 year high of $669.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.66 and its 200-day moving average is $567.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

