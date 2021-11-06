Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $26,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

