Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Squarespace stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

