Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.56.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$101.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

